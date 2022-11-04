Milwaukee County Executive Crowley weighs in on budget challenges ahead of key vote: TMJ4's @theTable

MILWAUKEE — It's budget crunch time for Milwaukee County. Everything is up for a vote ahead of a key County Board meeting on Friday.

County Executive David Crowley joined TMJ4 @ The Table to talk about his budget.

His proposed budget included a modest increase in county parks.

"It's extremely important that our family and friends have access to a place that they can get to their physical activity as well as a mental refuge if you will," said Crowley. "This is a quality of living asset that we have, so we wanted to make those investments."

Other key investments include community support programs to address addiction and access to mental health services. Crowley believes future budgets will be more daunting with revenue changes.

"If we do not receive any new, additional revenue streams and can be granted by the state for something like a local option, sales tax is going to be much more difficult for us to balance this budget and invest in programs that people need," Crowley said.

