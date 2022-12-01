Greater Milwaukee Committee raising $800K for deep dive into city's financial challenges: TMJ4's @TheTable

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Committee is stepping up to help the City of Milwaukee and the County find a solution to their budget problems.

"It's just time for us to fix it," Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan said @TheTable Monday night.

Brennan is working on raising money to help the city take a deep dive into its budget with a "fiscal audit or fiscal analysis."

"The business community has put forth, committed about between $700,000 to $800,000 to do this," Brennan said. "It's something that we'll go through and figure out where the city can save money and how they can improve services, how they can operate as efficiently and effectively as possible."

Brennan has been with the GMC for about a year. Prior to that, he was Secretary of the Department of Administration for Governor Tony Evers.

Funding solutions include increasing the sales tax in Milwaukee County or more shared revenue from the state which is sitting on an estimated $6.5 billion budget surplus.

"It's going to take additional revenue; it's going to take flexibility at the local level to raise that revenue. That could be a sales tax. It could be the existing revenue in the shared revenue model. There are creative ways to address this problem," Brennan said.

Watch the full interview in the video at the top of this article.

You can see @TheTable with Shannon Sims and Charles Benson on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip