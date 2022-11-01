Former Gov. Schreiber to share wife's battle with Alzheimer's on NBC's Today Show

November marks Alzheimer's Awareness Month. No one knows the impact and challenges of this awful disease more than former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber.

"If you keep on trying to pull back the person and keep them in your life, it becomes so much more discouraging and frustrating, more filled with anxiety," said Schreiber. "Not only for the caregiver, but for the loved one who knows, not able to remember, and it becomes just so much of a challenge."

Schreiber has been a tireless advocate for caregivers after writing a book about his wife called "My Two Elaines", now republished by Harper Horizon.

In April, Elaine passed away, but her story still lives on through Marty. NBC's Maria Shriver talks with Marty this Thursday on the Today Show from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on TMJ4.

