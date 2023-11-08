Find a couple of minutes with Marquette's Derek Mosley: There's a lot to learn

MILWAUKEE — There's a good chance if you bumped into Derek Mosley on the streets of Milwaukee, you would likely end up in an enlightening and engaging conversation.

These days the former Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge is leading the conversation at Marquette University Law School's Lubar Center.

"The purpose of Lubar Center is to bring people together from different economic backgrounds, political ideologies, ethnicities, to sit in a room and to solve problems that we all have. No matter what your ethnicity is, no matter how much money you have, we all have these same problems," said Mosley who was named the Lubar Center's director one year ago.



Mosley was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about his new role.

"We do it through bringing headliners in the talk," said Mosley

The Marquette Law School alum not only believes in bringing people together to tackle big issues but also in mentoring young city kids.

Mosley started a mentoring program when he was a judge called M.E.D.A.L., an acronym for medicine, engineering, dentistry, architecture, and law.

It's a multi-day conversation that begins with a stop each day.

"Monday's the Medical College of Wisconsin. They get white coats; they get to meet med students who look like them and get to ask questions and see what it's like to be a med student. "

It concludes with a conversation with lawyers.

"We end up at the law school, where they're learning what it's like to be a lawyer and what it takes to be a lawyer and students who look like them who are lawyers," Mosley said.

