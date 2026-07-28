Milwaukee School of Languages Hawks win flag football title, eye Wisconsin state championship

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School of Languages girls flag football team won the Southeastern Summer League Championship, capping off a dominant two-season run that has the program dreaming of a Wisconsin state title.

The Hawks defeated DSHA 28-6 in the championship game after shutting out Franklin 30-0 to punch their ticket to the title game. The program has now compiled a 44-win record over the past two seasons.

Head coach Priyan Cabraal said the program came together a little over a year ago, fueled by the growing girls flag football movement.

TMJ4 Priyan Cabraal

"We have a lot of talent in the system and everything, all the parts put together — I have four girls that played middle school football with me for so I haven't been coaching in seven years, five years, four years — so they really successful and then when we heard about the girls flag football movement growing we got really excited and put this together a little over a year ago," Cabraal said.

Earlier this season, the Hawks won a regional tournament in Green Bay in May, which earned the program sponsorship from the Green Bay Packers.

Watch: Milwaukee School of Languages Hawks win Southeastern Summer League Championship in dominant season

Milwaukee School of Languages Hawks win Southeastern Summer League Championship in dominant season

Quarterback Savanna Davis said the team's success is a product of the talent around her.

"It's amazing. We work very hard to be where we are, and it makes my job easy working with all these amazing wide receivers and linemen; they can all do something on the field. It makes my job really easy," Davis said.

TMJ4 Savanna Davis

Wide receiver Audrey Vogt said being part of the sport's growth makes the run even more meaningful.

"I mean, it's so cool how fast this sport is going, and to be part of the group that is paving the way is really cool. Our chemistry feels like we've been playing forever," Vogt said.

TMJ4 Audrey Vogt

The team's ultimate goal is competing for an official Wisconsin State Championship, which would require the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association to sanction girls flag football.

Cabraal said that sanctioning would mean everything to him and his players.

"It's a dream. My dream is to win the state championship in 2027. That's what I'm working towards, and I have a lot of girls that play multiple sports and football; they love it, and I love it. It would mean the world to me to get this sanctioned," Cabraal said.

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