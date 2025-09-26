A Wisconsin marketing agency celebrated a major milestone at this weekend's Ryder Cup tournament, marking three decades of work in professional sports.

FifthColor from Sheboygan Falls reached its 350th professional sporting event at Bethpage Black. The company has been working Ryder Cup tournaments for 30 years.

FifthColor FifthColor creations at Bethpage Black in New York

The agency has experienced substantial growth, expanding from six employees to more than 100 since 2015. FifthColor now works more than 25 major sporting events each year, including the Super Bowl and College Football National Championships.

Justin Webb, owner and CEO of FifthColor, joined TMJ4 News at 4 live from Bethpage Black on Friday afternoon. He showed viewers the extensive footprint his company created and manages at what many consider the biggest tournament in golf.

Watch: Bethpage Black marks 350th sporting event for FifthColor

Meet the Sheboygan Falls company with a big footprint at this year's Ryder Cup

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

