Wisconsinites get away for the holiday on roads, planes and trains

MILWAUKEE — For 11-year-old Jake Hurst, travel is one of the best parts of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I really like trains. I got a train set from one of my family members. It's a really old train set. Since then I have been a train enthusiast," said Hurst.

Hurst and his family caught the Amtrak from Milwaukee Airport Rail Station to Chicago on Wednesday.

According to Amtrak, around 100,000 people nationally are on their trains daily during this holiday period.

To accommodate more freight and passenger travel, especially around the holidays, Amtrak is adding a second platform at the Rail Station. The expansion will reduce train delays and travel time, according to Amtrak.

"[We're] looking for a better way to travel, because you can do things on our trains you can't safely do while driving, including napping," said Mark Magliati, Amtrak Spokesperson.

The roads are busy, too. AAA says about 961,000 Wisconsinites will be driving this Thanksgiving break, the third-highest number on record for the state.

According to travel research firm INRIX, drivers should leave early in the morning or after 6 p.m. to best avoid congestion. Drivers are also encouraged to use apps to monitor road conditions, according to INRIX.

When it comes to the skies, AAA says about 113,000 people from Wisconsin will fly this holiday break, a new record for the state.

"There were a lot of people, but I didn't stop for food or anything. I had to make it to my flight," said Richard Esipisu, who flew into Mitchell International to visit friends.

Marquette student Wyatt Dodson said in his experience, flying now still isn't nearly as bad as flying before Christmas.

"Milwaukee's airport is actually pretty nice. I try to fly here instead of Chicago, so it's not so busy," said Dodson.

For Jake Hurst, the young train enthusiast, any travel, no matter how long or busy, is fine as long as it's done on two rails.

"I'm going to be the conductor of the trolley like The Hop. Then I'm going to be the conductor of the Amtrak. Then I'm going to be the conductor of a Union Pacific. I planned it out," said Hurst.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip