Three ideas to save money on holiday decorations

MILWAUKEE — The calendar has flipped to December and you might be itching to start decking the halls but if you spent big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday you may not have a lot of extra jingle in your pocket.

Luckily, there is plenty of affordable holiday sparkle to be found at consignment shops.

Betsy Peckenpaugh, the owner of Optimist's Bazzar in Wauwatosa says holiday items bring a lot of customers in the door starting in the fall.

"We've sold a lot already, we put it out in October and dishware sold really well, right away."

The prices are affordable, the pieces are unique and the nostalgia comes free.

"That is the beauty of consignment," added Pekenpaugh.

Here are a few more ideas to help you save money while decking the halls —consider hosting a decoration swap with a group of friends or, if you're a planner, buy next year's decorations this January when many stores put holiday items on clearance.

