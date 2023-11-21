Watch Now
Shoppers can expect a helping of savings this Thanksgiving

Turkey prices are down. The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $27.35 this Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Dinner
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 06:00:07-05

MILWAUKEE — If you're in charge of the Thanksgiving meal, you'll be happy to hear that this year includes a helping of savings.

Turkey prices are down. The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $27.35 this Thanksgiving. That's according to the American Farm Bureau Federation and it's 5.6% lower than 2022.

And the Wisconsin Grocers Association says dairy state shoppers can also be thankful for full shelves.

"Everybody along the whole supply chain, from farmers, producers to the retail grocer, everybody has worked very hard to make sure that the supply chain is working well this year and that product is on the shelves," explained Michael Semmann, Vice President of Government Affairs for Wisconsin Grocers Association.

As the supply chain continues to stabilize, his advice is to be patient and flexible while you shop.

Click here to see a full breakdown of the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner this year.

