Shoppers can expect a helping of savings this Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — If you're in charge of the Thanksgiving meal, you'll be happy to hear that this year includes a helping of savings.

Turkey prices are down. The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $27.35 this Thanksgiving. That's according to the American Farm Bureau Federation and it's 5.6% lower than 2022.

And the Wisconsin Grocers Association says dairy state shoppers can also be thankful for full shelves.

"Everybody along the whole supply chain, from farmers, producers to the retail grocer, everybody has worked very hard to make sure that the supply chain is working well this year and that product is on the shelves," explained Michael Semmann, Vice President of Government Affairs for Wisconsin Grocers Association.

As the supply chain continues to stabilize, his advice is to be patient and flexible while you shop.

Click here to see a full breakdown of the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner this year.

