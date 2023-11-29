Holiday light shows to see this festive season in Southeastern Wisconsin

It's that time of year again! What better way to celebrate this coming holiday season with spectacular light shows?

Here is a list of light shows across southeast Wisconsin you will not want to miss this year:

Candy Cane Lane

The West Allis classic Candy Cane Lane will be open through Dec. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The lights will be on display on the northwest corner of 92nd Street and Oklahoma in West Allis.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

Gaze upon bright light displays and larger-than-life sculptures in Cathedral Square, Pere Marquette Park, and Zeidler Union Square. Now through Jan. 1, parks and streets in downtown Milwaukee will be glowing with over half a million lights and cheerful holiday displays. Celebrate the holidays this year with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival!

Waukesha Walk of Lights

Celebrate the holidays with Waukesha this year! From Dec. 1 through the end of January, lights will be displayed across the Downtown Riverwalk. The official lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 1, and will be filled with caroling, Santa, giveaways, and more.

Holiday Lights on the Fox

The mile-long holiday light display,Holiday Lights on the Fox, is back this year! The extravagant show of lights is open now through Jan. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Holiday Lights on the Fox is located at 1500 Fort Howard Avenue, De Pere.

Making Spirits Bright

Drive through a whimsical light display choreographed to music atMaking Spirits Bright this season! Open now through New Year's Eve 5 p.m to 9 p.m. The display is located at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan.

Enchant Christmas

Visit the largest Christmas Lights maze in the world at Enchant Christmas! Taking over the Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons now through Dec. 31. Get a chance to meet Santa, wander the Christmas village, go ice skating, and more. Buy tickets here.

Winter Wonders

Drive through a wonderful display of lights at Winter Wonders. Located at Boerner Botanical Gardens now through Dec. 31. You can buy your tickets here.

Holiday Lights on the Farm

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit atJerry Smith Farm in Kenosha. Warm up with a hot beverage and s'mores and enjoy some lights! Open now through Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Holiday Snow Globe

Now through Jan 7 at The Mitchell Park Domes, visitors can experience a winter wonderland! Enjoy a field of poinsettias, decorated spruce trees, and other seasonal favorites.

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Experience a bit of Christmas sparkle at Jellystone Park in Caledonia withChristmas Carnival of Lights. Look upon over 2 million dazzling lights across two miles from the comfort of your vehicle!

