Lights on for Candy Cane Lane: Annual West Allis display opens for 2023

WEST ALLIS — A long-standing holiday tradition in a West Allis neighborhood is open for the season.

For decades, residents of "Candy Cane Lane" have invited the public to enjoy their holiday lights while collecting money for the MACC Fund. The neighborhood is located on the northwest corner of 92nd Street and Oklahoma in West Allis.

“No other place lights up like this place does,” said volunteer and Candy Cane Lane resident, Ken Perkl.

From inflatable displays to lights in the trees spectators will find it all down these stretches of road.

Perkl has been decorating his house for the yearly tradition since 2006.

“It’s never slowed down it just keeps getting bigger,” he said.

Since the MACC fund was started in 1976, it has contributed over $84 million to childhood cancer research.

Over three million of those dollars have come from Candy Cane Lane.

It's a project that people in the neighborhood, like Ryan Hainey, are proud to be a part of.

“We look forward to it every year,” said Hainey. “When we first moved here everybody gave us every light they had.”

Night one of the light show brought cars lined down the street and families on foot enjoying the sights.

The MACC fund’s goal is to raise $150,000 in donations. The lights display will be up 7 days a week until December 25th.

