The Best Light Show in Southeastern Wisconsin

If you're looking for a bit of Christmas sparkle, make a trip over to Jellystone Park in Caledonia. Bridget Bender and Rachel Heinson are spreading the holiday cheer with the Christmas Carnival of Lights! This show features more than 2 million dazzling lights that are choreographed to holiday music. The show takes places over a 2 mile wooded landscape that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own car. But, if you're looking for an even more magical experience, you can book a ride on Santa's GIANT Sleigh, with the man himself. Otherwise you can ride on the Golf Cart Holiday Train.

The Isaacson family has been putting this show on for 14 years now, and they even have their very own children's book based on the show— "Evy the Evergreen Finds His Shine", written by members of the Christmas Carnival of Lights staff. The guests can find characters from the book scattered throughout the show, and can even get a picture with them in Santa's Workshop on select days. After the show, there will be outdoor firepits that with steamy hot cocoa, shop around Santa's Workshop, and take a picture with Santa. Santa will be available for pictures Tuesday-Saturday until December 23rd, so there is plenty of time to stop by!

This event will be open from November 18th to January 1st. ( Except 11/23, 11/24 and 12/25)

On November 24th, 5K at the Lights, which is the ONLY opportunity to walk or run through the biggest & brightest light show. Get $5 off adult light show 5K packets if you use the promo code FIVEOFF5K. To get tickets, go to wichristmascarnival.com/light-show-5k!