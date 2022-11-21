Here's where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you think you will have trouble putting a Thanksgiving feast on the table this winter, a number of events are here to help.

Several groups are putting on community meals and Thanksgiving turkey giveaways this week.

Thanks to our news partners at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service [check them out if you haven't], here is where you can find free meals for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee:

Drive-thru turkey giveaway and hot meal: Monday, Nov. 21

To take home or eat on-site. Starts at noon at King Community Center at 1531 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI. More info.

Community meal at the Milwaukee Public Library: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Meals and holiday events at the main Public Library branch at 906 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, WI. From 6-8 p.m. More info.

Take-and-bake meals to feed four: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pre-cooked take-and-bake meal for four people. Located at the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin parking lot at 17th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. From 3-5 p.m. More info.

Thanksgiving dinner giveaway: Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving meal giveaway for 1,000 families. At the Northcott Neighborhood House at 2460 N. 6th St. in Milwaukee. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. More info.

IMPACT 2-1-1

Impact 211 is a good resource for finding these meals. Text your ZIP code to TXT-211 [898-211] to get the most up-to-date information about food pantries near you. Contact the organization you want to confirm their holiday hours. More about the Impact 211 effort.

