Dunkin Donuts launches 'Go2' value menu

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Keep the kitchen clean this morning and grab breakfast on the go because Dunkin Donuts is making it worth your while!
The donut company is enticing you to eat with a friend after rolling out their new "Go2" value menu.
The magic numbers are $2, $3 and $5 dollars. What's even more magic is those are the prices for two breakfast sandwiches.
Get two of their egg and cheese wake up wraps for $2. Two egg and cheese breakfast English muffin sandwiches will cost you $3. Want meat? How about two egg, cheese and bacon breakfast sandwiches for $5.
So take a friend, have leftovers or eat them both. Either way, you'll get a good deal.