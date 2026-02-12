Walden School students create first Black Student Union to foster inclusion

RACINE — Students at Walden School in Racine are taking steps to help make their school a more welcoming place for all by organizing the school's first Black Student Union.

Nia Terry, a junior at Walden, and her cousin Alana Davidson, a sophomore, came up with the idea over the summer.

"We didn't have a club specifically for students of color," Terry said.

When they returned to school in the fall, they worked with administrators to bring the club to life, with meetings starting in early December.

"Me and my cousin Alana just decided, like, 'I think it'd be good for Walden to have that,'" Terry said.

The BSU meets every Wednesday morning during an advisory period, providing a space where all students can gather to socialize, connect and know they are seen and supported.

Davidson expressed her satisfaction with the club's launch and participation.

"I'm happy that it was able to come out and that people actually joined," Davidson said.

The club addresses a need at Walden Middle and High School. According to data from Racine Unified School District, Black students make up just 11.5% of Walden's student body. This represents a disproportionate minority compared to RUSD as a whole, where 24.5% of all students are Black.

Principal Jeff Sturdevant told TMJ4 the BSU was needed at Walden and was welcomed by the school community.

He says while the club is not inherently academic, engagement and belonging "leads to academic growth and success."

Terry emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive environment for all students.

"It was important to me to start a club where all of us could feel included and have a space to talk to each other," Terry said. "Even the Hispanic community, somewhere for them to feel safe."

Davidson also highlighted the club's role as a space for open dialogue.

"Just for everybody to have open space, talk about whatever they need to, 'cause there's things going on in the world and people want to talk about it as well," Davidson said.

Participating students said their weekly gatherings are about community, offering a space to connect with students of all ages and races and to help prepare themselves for life beyond Walden.

The club, which started in December, is just getting going but has ambitious plans. The organizers want to focus on helping each other become better students, engage in community service, host a job fair, and help students access scholarships.

For students at other schools who may be looking for a similar place to connect, Davidson offered encouragement.

"You can create one, just get people that are interested around you, and your school doesn't have to be big to start one," Davidson said.

The BSU is open to everyone at Walden School.

According to RUSD, Case, Park and Horlick high schools each have a BSU, and there is one in the works for students at The R.E.A.L. School.

