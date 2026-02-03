Black history, culture, and community impact took center stage at Bader Philanthropies as Mayor Cavalier Johnson hosted a Black History Recognition Ceremony honoring four Milwaukee leaders whose work continues to help shape the city’s future.
The event, held to kick off Black History Month, brought together community members, advocates, and local leaders for a social hour followed by a formal program recognizing excellence in leadership and service.
Mayor Johnson highlighted the importance of honoring those whose dedication creates lasting change.
Watch: Milwaukee Black History Recognition Ceremony honors the difference makers in the community
“This ceremony stands as a testament to what can happen when vision meets commitment and when community comes together to honor excellence,” Mayor Johnson said. This year’s honorees included Tahira Malik, Cynthia Wilson, Shelly Conley, and Muhibb Dyer—each recognized for their meaningful contributions to the Milwaukee community through leadership, creativity, and advocacy.
Community activist and spoken word poet Muhibb Dyer spoke passionately about reframing how society views young people and those often overlooked. He received the Community Connector Award.
“When people see thugs, I see future leaders. When people see criminals, I see world changers. When people see the throwaway children, I see children of God,” Dyer said.
Honoree Tahira Malik, Vice Chair of the Milwaukee Board of Health and founder of Samad’s House, was recognized for her work helping families impacted by substance abuse and supporting recovery and restoration.
“My job and my passion is to be able to allow people to know that they can live another day,” Malik said.
The Mayor's 4th Annual Black History Recognition Ceremony served as both a celebration and a reminder of the powerful role community leaders play in shaping Milwaukee’s present and future—honoring not only their accomplishments, but the hope and inspiration they continue to provide.
