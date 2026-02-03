Black history, culture, and community impact took center stage at Bader Philanthropies as Mayor Cavalier Johnson hosted a Black History Recognition Ceremony honoring four Milwaukee leaders whose work continues to help shape the city’s future.

TMJ4

The event, held to kick off Black History Month, brought together community members, advocates, and local leaders for a social hour followed by a formal program recognizing excellence in leadership and service.

TMJ4

Mayor Johnson highlighted the importance of honoring those whose dedication creates lasting change.

Watch: Milwaukee Black History Recognition Ceremony honors the difference makers in the community

Milwaukee Black History Recognition Ceremony honors the difference makers

“This ceremony stands as a testament to what can happen when vision meets commitment and when community comes together to honor excellence,” Mayor Johnson said. This year’s honorees included Tahira Malik, Cynthia Wilson, Shelly Conley, and Muhibb Dyer—each recognized for their meaningful contributions to the Milwaukee community through leadership, creativity, and advocacy.

TMJ4 Shelly Conley is the 2025-26 Milwaukee Public Library Poet Laureate. She was honored with the Leadership In Action Award.

TMJ4 Cynthia Wilson is the founder of Milwaukee Steppers and Ballroomers United. She was recognized for Resilence In Action.

Community activist and spoken word poet Muhibb Dyer spoke passionately about reframing how society views young people and those often overlooked. He received the Community Connector Award.

TMJ4 Muhibb Dyer is a motivational educator that specializes in Dropout Recovery & Trauma Mitigation. He's also a longtime Spoken Word Poet.

“When people see thugs, I see future leaders. When people see criminals, I see world changers. When people see the throwaway children, I see children of God,” Dyer said.

Honoree Tahira Malik, Vice Chair of the Milwaukee Board of Health and founder of Samad’s House, was recognized for her work helping families impacted by substance abuse and supporting recovery and restoration.

TMJ4 Tahira Malik is the Founder of Samad's House in Milwaukee. She was honored with the Outstanding Citizen Recognition Award.

“My job and my passion is to be able to allow people to know that they can live another day,” Malik said.

The Mayor's 4th Annual Black History Recognition Ceremony served as both a celebration and a reminder of the powerful role community leaders play in shaping Milwaukee’s present and future—honoring not only their accomplishments, but the hope and inspiration they continue to provide.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error