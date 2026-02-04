Bucks Fans Celebrate Black Excellence During Black History Month Game

At Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Bucks fans showed that the night was about more than basketball.
In celebration of Black History Month, the Bucks hosted their annual Black Excellence Game, honoring the pioneers who helped shape the NBA while highlighting today’s leaders making an impact on and off the court—with fans at the heart of the celebration.
Among those honored were Earl Lloyd, the first African American to play in an NBA game, and Wayne Embry, former Bucks center and the NBA’s first African American general manager, whose contributions helped open doors across the league.
“I think it’s extremely important because obviously there’s a lot of African American players in the NBA and there’s a lot of history that has come from a lot of great players,” said Jodie Bell,
NBA fan.The energy inside the arena extended beyond the game itself. Fans took in live music, special tributes, and a halftime showcase featuring members of the Divine Nine, historically Black fraternities and sororities.“I think it’s important because it brings us together as a Black community,” said Tay Nicholson.“It exposes our culture and other things as well,” added Rylee Brooks, 15.
Fans also showed their support by purchasing Black History Month T-shirts, with proceeds benefiting the “I Have A Dream” Foundation, which provides long-term academic, social, and emotional support for local students.
From celebrating history to uplifting the next generation, Bucks fans helped turn the Black Excellence Game into a powerful tribute to culture, community, and impact.
