Black Lens film series at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre is celebrating Black heritage this month

MILWAUKEE — Black History Month is in full swing, and this year Black Lens Milwaukee is back at it with programming that celebrates Black heritage.

Geraud Blanks and his team is busy hosting screenings, panels, and other events all at the Oriental Theater throughout the month.

"​I think history in general is important to humanity," Blanks said. "It tells us who we are and where we come from. It tells us where we're at now (and) the possibilities for the future."

Each week is a different theme: Black perspectives, Black love, Black genealogies, and Black remembrances.

"This week is Black love though a Black lens," Blanks said. "So we have our shorts program, which is a series of shorts about different aspects of Black love."

Blanks says it is important to continue to tell Black stories and stories of diversity at this pivotal time in our country's history.

"​There are so many aspects of Black history we need to be teaching our children and by our children, I mean American children," he said. "We need to understand the history of this country, the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between."

To make access easier, several screenings are free.

"​Every day, we're working on something new," Blanks shared. "Obviously, we have a whole slate of events scheduled, but there's always outreach to do. Always trying to promote to new audiences."

It is all in hopes of making sure as many people are able to take in the culture together.

