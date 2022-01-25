Milwaukee Film introduces full month of programming for Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film is releasing an entire slate of movies and events in honor of Black History Month at the Oriental Theatre.

It's all part of its Black Lens program which celebrates Black voices, culture, and experiences.

There will be six feature length screenings, two shorter videos, and four unique events to showcase the Black experience. All of this will be available in-person. The featured films and shorts are: Zola, The one and Only Dick Gregory, Citizen Ash, Who We Are: A chronicle of Racism in America, The Loyola Project, Sankofa, "Black Love Through a Black Lens" shorts, and "Family Matters" shorts.

Tickets are on sale. Prices are $12 for the public and $9 for Milwaukee Film Members. Find more information here.

On Feb. 1 there will be a film showcase, panel discussion and networking experience. Feb. 12 will feature a panel hosted by Dr. Kristen Warner and Shelah Marie from Love & Hip Hop about body positivity, self-care, and the portrayal of Black women in the media. On Feb. 18 there will be a Black R&B Film Trivia followed by a dance party.

The Black Lens program started in 2014. In 2021, the event was virtual, and organizer said they were happy to be back in-person this year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip