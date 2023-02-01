Black History Month: Present-day history makers are honored in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Dan Bader is the President & CEO of Bader Philanthropies.

"Not only are we respecting the past and celebrating that, but there's also a lot of future being talked about here today too, so that's pretty cool," said Bader.

Bader Philanthropies takes pride as they invest in people and the community. Bader was the site of a Black History recognition ceremony spotlighting history makers throughout the city on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was there to hand out the awards.

"For me to do it on the first day of Black History Month as the first duly elected African American Mayor of this city, where the highest proportion of African Americans in the state live, it means a great deal to me," said Johnson.

Those honored today included the Phelps brothers of JCP Construction as Minority Business Champions. Clifton, Jalen, and James have been a part of some of the most recognized projects in Wisconsin including the Bucks arena and Mitchell International Airport.

Dr. Robert "Bert" Davis who serves as the President and CEO of America's Black Holocaust Museum was given an award for being a tenacious business leader.

"The mantra that we're creating at the museum is that it's not Black History Month, but it's Black History 365 days."

Davis spoke of the museum's late founder Dr. James Cameron who survived a lynching at the age of 16.

"I know it sounds cliche, but I'm literary just a vessel in the work that he's done and work that we need to continue to do in our community to expose all people about our history, about our arts, our culture, and what better place than Bronzeville," said Davis.

Alicia Smith-McCants, Vice President of Development and Analytics for Advocate Aurora Health Foundation, received an award for her charitable contributions.

"To be recognized for my charitable efforts and my volunteerism and to know others see it is actually very exciting for me, but I don't do it for that reason," said Smith-McCants.

Vietnam Vet Otis Winstead, Jr., who's the Executive Director of Great Lakes Dryhootch was acknowledged for being an outstanding citizen. Dryhootch is a non-profit veteran's organization that serves as a place for veterans to reconnect.

"It's a humbling experience to come to a city and I've only been here a short period of time and be acknowledged in this way," said Winstead.

There were many familiar faces in attendance to show support for those honored today and it's the perfect way to kick off Black History Month as African Americans' riches range of experiences, struggles, and achievements throughout history are celebrated.

