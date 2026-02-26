Black Excellence celebration held at Townsend Street School Boys and Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club CLC at Townsend Street School hosted a Black Excellence Celebration aimed at uplifting students and celebrating cultural pride.

Organizers say the event creates a safe, affirming space where young people — especially those facing social and economic challenges — can build confidence, belonging, and hope. The celebration featured African drumming, student performances, food, and moments highlighting resilience, leadership, and Black excellence.

Shawna Morris-Patterson, one of the event's organizers, said the goal was to send a clear message to the young people in attendance.

"Receive a better outlook of themselves. I want them to be more confident in who they are and to realize that Black is beautiful whichever shade that is in. And so that's what we're really trying to point out today — is that they are important and their Black is beautiful."

Morris-Patterson said the celebration was also about honoring those who show up for Milwaukee's youth every day.

"This is a celebration of Black excellence and I wanted to display that to the children of our next generation and also to appreciate our seniors and our adults that put in the work 24/7. We really do appreciate them — and that's what today is all about."

One of the event's highlights was an African drum circle, which Morris-Patterson said was designed to connect students to their heritage.

"We have an African drum circle which we're super excited about so children get to experience their roots and listen to the beat of the drum which really connects them to their roots."

Tawny Vinson, a peer professional with the Boys & Girls Club CLC, said the event reflects a deep commitment to the community.

"Because we love our children and our community, we should always give back to our community. And I love what I do and I care about my children. These are my babies. I'm here for them. I'm here because of them."

Vinson said she wants the young people to understand how much they are valued.

"I want them to know that we really care about them. They are our future, you know, and it means a lot."

She also echoed the importance of connecting students to African culture.

"I would agree, because I think African culture is very important. These are our roots. They need to know the importance of African culture."

