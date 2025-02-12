Weighing the pros and cons of DIY taxes

It's tax filing season, and this year, you have more options than ever before.

If your taxes are really simple, DIY might be all you need. However, if you run a business or are self-employed, tax laws can be intricate.

Or maybe you've made mistakes on past returns or are worried about potential audits. Those are all reasons to turn to a local professional. But it doesn't always have to cost you.

If you earned income from a single job, you should have just one W-2 form. And if you have no dependents or significant deductions, preparing your own taxes will save you some money.

Taxpayers in 25 states can electronically file returns for free using the IRS Direct File Tool. There are no income restrictions.

Click here to answer a few questions to find out if Direct File is the right option for your 2024 taxes.

If you feel more comfortable handing things over to a tax pro, free tax prep is available thanks to volunteers like Mary Jo Driscoll.

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

"Our priority is 2024 but we will help people that need — maybe they didn't file last year, or the year before and need to catch up," said Driscoll.

She is among the accounting students and volunteers at the VITA site at Milwaukee Area Technical College. You can upload your tax documents online by clicking here or drop them off in person.

Who qualifies for free help? Generally, taxpayers who make under $67,000 per year, people with disabilities, and taxpayers who speak limited English. At MATC this year volunteers can assist taxpayers who speak 11 different languages.

Ultimately, deciding how you'll file your taxes depends on your comfort level. According to the Economic Security Project, the average American spends $160 and nine hours filing taxes.

This story was originally published by Andrea Albers with the Scripps News Group.