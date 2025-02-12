Volunteers are the heartbeat of free tax return preparation sites around Milwaukee

It's tax filing season, and this year, you have more options than ever before. If your taxes are really simple, DIY might be all you need. However — if you run a business or are self-employed, tax laws can be intricate. Or maybe you've made mistakes on past returns or are worried about potential audits. Those are all reasons to turn to a local professional. But it doesn't always have to cost you.

If you earned income from a single job, so you have just one W-2, and you have no dependents or significant deductions, preparing your own taxes will save you some money.

Taxpayers in 25 states, now including Wisconsin, can electronically file returns for free using the IRS Direct File Tool. There are no income restrictions.

Click here to answer a few questions to find out if Direct File is the right option for your 2024 taxes.

If you feel more comfortable handing things over to a tax pro, free tax prep is available thanks to volunteers like Mary Jo Driscoll.

"We can help people prepare their federal and Wisconsin tax returns," she said.

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

"Our priority is 2024 but we will help people that need — maybe they didn't file last year, or the year before and need to catch up," said Driscoll. She is among the accounting students and volunteers at the VITA site at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Oak Creek. You can upload your tax documents online by clicking here or drop them off in person.

Assistance is offered at more than a dozen locations across southeastern Wisconsin. Click here to search for a location near you.

Who qualifies for free help? Generally, taxpayers who make under $67,000 per year, people with disabilities, and taxpayers who speak limited English. At MATC this year volunteers can assist taxpayers who speak 11 different languages.



English

Spanish

Urdu

Hindi

Ukrainian

Russian

Hmong

Punjabi

Karen

Karenni

Burmese

Hours at the MATC site are noon to 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. February 4th through April 1st inside the Administration Building's main lobby. Call 414-297-8417 or email vita@matc.edu for more information.

Taxpayers who are 60 and older can receive free tax help through the TCE program, which aims to help answer questions about issues that are unique to seniors — like pensions and retirement. Click here to locate the nearest TCE site operated by AARP.

"I've had very nice people help me," said Sandra Witter, who has gotten help at MATC for the past two years. "And very patient people," she said, laughing. "They explain what they're doing and why they're doing it."

Ultimately, deciding how you'll file your taxes depends on your comfort level. According to the Economic Security Project, the average American spends $160 and nine hours filing taxes.

