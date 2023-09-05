Ryan Jay, entertainment critic is here to review some movies and give some great back to school recommendations.
Reviews:
King of Killers/Lionsgate
Perpetrator/Shudder
Back to School Recommendations:
Les Miz/Broadway HD
Phantom/Broadway HD
Little Women/Broadway HD
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 11:31:08-04
Ryan Jay, entertainment critic is here to review some movies and give some great back to school recommendations.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.