Kenosha Unified School District to vote on closing schools, reducing staff

KENOSHA, Wis. — We're just a few hours away from a decision that will have a major impact on the future of Kenosha schools. The Kenosha Unified school board will announce Tuesday evening which schools will be shutting their doors next year.

A rally outside Indian Trail High School was underway Tuesday evening filled with concerned parents, teachers, and students ahead of the school board meeting. The rally was their last chance to come together before the meeting, which has over 50 people signed up for public comment already.

As the proposal stands now, there are eight schools at risk of closure because of declining enrollment and a $15 million deficit, according to the district.

The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition is hosting the "Save Our Schools" rally to call on the board to reject those closures. Students, particularly at Reuther High School, have been outspoken about keeping their school open.

"I really think that it's important we try to figure out how to keep the school open so we can keep supporting those kids because I would hate to see any kid have to fall through the cracks," J.J. Castro, a student at Reuther, said.

TMJ4 spoke to the former superintendent of the district on Monday. Joseph Mangl says instead of closing schools, the district should be offering a referendum for voters. The school board says rightsizing is the best way to keep the quality of education for students in Kenosha.

The rally began at 6 p.m. Kenosha Unified School Board's meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium.

