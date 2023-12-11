Former KUSD superintendent offers solutions to prevent school closures

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Unified School District is expected to announce the closure of multiple schools beginning next academic year to offset an estimated $15 million budget deficit.

Due to declining enrollment and underutilized facilities, the district presented its 'Rightsizing' plan to discuss closing five elementary schools, Lincoln Middle School and Reuther High School.

Plans also call for Washington Middle School to be vacated with students relocated into Edward Bain School of Language and Art.

Elementary schools set to close include EBSOLA, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker and Vernon.

Kenosha Unified School Board will put the proposal to vote at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium.

Former Kenosha Unified Superintendent Joseph Mangi said closing schools should be a last resort to solving budget woes. The longtime Bradford High School principal points to state legislature requiring equity and adequacy for all students.

“That means that all schools have to have equal opportunities to teaching and learning and to the curriculum,” Mangi said. “The kids in the inner city of Kenosha should have the same equality and equity in playgrounds, gymnasiums, and auditoriums as the kids in Mukwonago, Hartland Arrowhead, or Oconomowoc.”

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center

Mangi believes there are ways to solve the problem without closing schools. That starts with utilizing a portion of the state’s multi-million dollar surplus or utilizing a local referendum.

In 2008, Mangi fought successfully for a $52 million referendum to build Indian Trail.

“I think they’re forgetting that Kenosha has always supported schools,” Mangi said. “So give people a chance. Go to a referendum. If you lose, you lose. But give people a chance to vote.”

Mangi also proposes to close the district’s Educational Support Center and relocate staff and administration into underutilized space inside Kenosha schools.

“It’s symbolic,” Mangi said. “You’re showing the community we’re sacrificing for our kids.”

