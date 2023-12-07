Kenosha Unified rightsizing: Public meeting to discuss which schools will close

KENOSHA, Wis. — A public meeting will occur Thursday evening to talk about which schools will close in Kenosha.
It is a process they are calling "rightsizing."
A Citizen Committee will discuss which schools to recommend for closure.
The Kenosha Unified superintendent says the district faces a $10 million deficit and declining enrollment, and they need to merge schools for next year.
KENOSHA RIGHTSIZING:
- Kenosha Unified School District facing tough decisions regarding Rightsizing process
- Kenosha Unified identifies multiple schools set for closure, possible restructuring
- Reuther High School in jeopardy of closing under Kenosha Unified's rightsizing plan
