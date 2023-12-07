Kenosha Unified rightsizing: Public meeting to discuss which schools will close

KENOSHA, Wis. — A public meeting will occur Thursday evening to talk about which schools will close in Kenosha.

It is a process they are calling "rightsizing."

A Citizen Committee will discuss which schools to recommend for closure.

The Kenosha Unified superintendent says the district faces a $10 million deficit and declining enrollment, and they need to merge schools for next year.

