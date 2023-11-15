Reuther High School in jeopardy of closing under Kenosha Unified's rightsizing plan

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Nicole Rios is a proud mom who carries a cutout photo of her daughter wherever she goes.

Kiara Rios is a 2022 Reuther High School graduate who overcame tall obstacles – like many students at the alternative high school – to graduate with honors.

“She started at Tremper (High School) and a family crisis occurred,” Nicole Rios said. “(Kiara’s) anxiety and mental health declined.”

During her sophomore year, Kiara transferred to Reuther. She thrived in a more intimate environment with an opportunity to receive 1-on-1 interaction with teachers and support staff.

“My first day at Reuther was everything I needed to know that I could succeed there,” Kiara said.

Rios’ inspirational, underdog story isn’t uncommon at Reuther.

Kenosha Unified announced multiple elementary schools, Washington Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, and Reuther High School are in discussion for closure under the district’s Rightsizing plan.

Due to declining enrollment and a projected $15 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year, drastic measures are on the horizon.

When schools in jeopardy were identified, reality set in for many.

Reuther students would likely return to boundary schools, where enrollment could be six times greater.

Indian Trail is one of the state’s largest high schools with over 2,000 students.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the Reuther staff and they’re absolutely devastated,” said Alyssa Zoromskis, a 2019 Reuther graduate.

“When you put a very introverted (student) or a kid that is struggling academically in a huge school in a hallway with hundreds and hundreds of kids, you get lost.”

Reuther junior Gabriel Mountain doesn’t know where he’ll go if Reuther closes. However, he does know what he’ll do.

“I’m going to be honest with you, if this school closes down, I’m not going back to school,” Mountain said.

Facebook group Save Reuther Coalition was created on Friday by Reuther social worker Grant Howe. It had over 600 members on Wednesday.

"I really can't believe how quickly it has grown," Howe said. "It definitely shows the level of support from our community and former students."

Kenosha Unified is expected to announce a decision on Dec. 12.

