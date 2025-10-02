International students win court battle, finally able to play soccer for Living Word Lutheran

JACKSON, Wis. — A Washington County circuit judge ruled in favor of four international high school students who can now play the sport they love.

Living Word Lutheran High School boys soccer coach Oswald Bwechwa Jr. reached out to TMJ4 News last month, and we shared the story of four athletes under his guardianship who the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association deemed ineligible to play—until Wednesday's ruling.

"My order is effective immediately," Honorable Judge Sandra Giernoth said.

Two hours after the ruling, Johnson Kwingwa, Akram Madongo, Jamal Kilimila and Junior Omary were on the field playing their first game of the season.

"Thank God we got the injunction," Omary said. "So, we are able to play."

Omary and three other students moved to the private Lutheran school after fearing for their safety at a different private school in Milwaukee. Since they moved to Living Word less than one year ago, they couldn't play, per the WIAA handbook.

"We can see how well we play in practice, how well we're able to move the ball around and create good opportunities," goalkeeper Calvin Dunn said. "During games it just can't happen because they're not out there with us." He and other teammates supported the four students in court by wearing their jerseys and celebrating their victory in the hallway afterwards.

"To see the ruling today, it's made me happy, emotiona,l and I'm just happy the kids get to do what they love," Bwechwa Jr. said. "That's what team is about, just being there for each other. It was nice to know they were being teammates outside of the field. They came to their teammate's defense."

The boys missed 10 games, but their team has five games left of the regular season.

"I want to thank God over everything," Kilimila said. "Coach Oz, our school, everybody who supported us, and I'm going to show it in the game."

The injunction is temporary and could change, as could the results of the season if further litigation causes any forfeits, but right now, the team does not care, with several members stating they just want to play.

The next court date is a scheduling conference set for October 31 at 3:30 pm.

