India reports global record of 314,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

Virus Outbreak India
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 17:04:56-04

COVID-19 cases are surging in India.

The country reported a global record of more than 314,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The nation also reported more than 2,100 new deaths. 

Hospitals across the country are reporting a shortage of beds and are running dangerously low on oxygen.

The government has ordered oxygen to be sent to the hardest hit areas.

India has the second highest total number of cases after the U.S. 

