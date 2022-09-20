Wisconsin election 2022: Getting ready for the ballots on Voter Registration Day

Ahead of this National Voter Registration Day, we traveled to different parts of our area to get a feel for what voters have on their minds as we get closer to the election.

In the Republican stronghold of Washington County, we went to the Main Street Cafe and talked with voters. The majority of the people we talked to ranked the economy and inflation as their top issues.

At the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, once again the economy was at the top of the list. But other issues like climate change and abortion rights were also on the minds of many.

TMJ4 is helping you get informed on where the candidates stand. As of now, TMJ4 is the only TV station hosting a live U.S. Senate debate that Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson have agreed to do. It's set for Thursday, Oct. 13. Our Shannon Sims and Charles Benson will be your moderators.

There are many places you can go today to get vote ready. Starting with the event here at Coffee Makes You Black (where Tom Durian anchored from this AM). It begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

Milwaukee Public Library is also hosting voting events at four branches today: Central, Mitchell Street, Good Hope and Washington Park. Those run from 2 to 4 p.m.

How do I vote in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin allows any voter to request a ballot by mail. You can also vote in person. Wisconsin offers early voting.

Register to vote / Request absentee ballot

Vote on Election Day

Voters in Wisconsin can look up where to vote on Wisconsin's site.

Vote early

Wisconsin does offer in-person absentee voting. Learn more about in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin.

What to bring

You will need to show a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. An acceptable photo ID is not required to contain a current address. These photo IDs are acceptable and can be unexpired or expired after the date of the most recent general election:

Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended, with or without a star in the right-hand corner

Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card, with or without a star in the right-hand corner

Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card or driver license without a photo issued under the religious exemption

military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

U.S. passport

The following photo ID is also acceptable for voting purposes, and can be expired before the date of the most recent general election:

identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains date of issuance, expiration date no later than two years after issuance, and signature of student (must be accompanied by a separate document that proves enrollment if the student ID is expired)

The following photo IDs are also acceptable for voting purposes, but must be unexpired:

veteran's photo identification card issued by the Veterans Health Administration of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs

certificate of naturalization that was issued not earlier than two years before the date of an election at which it is presented

driving receipt issued by Wisconsin DOT (valid for 45 days)

identification card receipt issued by Wisconsin DOT (valid for 45 days)

temporary identification card receipt issued by Wisconsin DOT through the Identification Petition Process (IDPP) (valid for 60 days)

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide photo ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. Your provisional ballot will not count unless you provide an acceptable photo ID to the poll workers by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day or to your municipal clerk in person by 4:00 p.m. the Friday after the election.

