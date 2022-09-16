Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes accepts invitation to join TMJ4 Senate Debate

MILWAUKEE — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes announced Friday he has accepted an invitation to debate Sen. Ron Johnson for TMJ4's Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.

As of Friday afternoon, Johnson has not accepted TMJ4's invitation. TMJ4's debate, sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal, will be in Milwaukee from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Barnes also challenged Johnson to join a forum hosted by Main Street Alliance and the Wisconsin Farmers Union in Oshkosh. The forum's date is yet to be announced.

“Ron Johnson has spent over a decade in Washington selling out working families and calling to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block," Barnes campaign manager Kory Kozloski said in a statement Friday. "Mandela looks forward to holding him accountable for his record of putting himself and his wealthy donors first on the debate stage in Milwaukee, and then in his own backyard in Oshkosh.”

