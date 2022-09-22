Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Milwaukee, GOP to respond

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Milwaukee on Thursday to meet with Latino leaders and speak at a Democratic attorneys conference.

The White House said in a statement that the VP will first deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Harris will then hold a conversation with local Latino leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The vice president then returns to Washington, D.C., according to the White House schedule.

Leaders with the Republican Party of Wisconsin are set to hold a press conference around 10:30 a.m. to respond to VP Harris' visit.

Harris was in Milwaukee in January to advocate for the replacement of lead pipes, and in May 2021 where she toured the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and hosted a round table discussion on investing in infrastructure. Thursday's visit will be Harris' third time in Milwaukee since taking office.

President Joe Biden just visited Milwaukee for Labor Day celebrations and a campaign speech supporting Democratic candidates in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin elections on Nov. 8 are already shaping up to be close, according to the Marquette Law School Poll. Gov. Tony Evers is facing off against Republican challenger Tim Michels, while Sen. Ron Johnson is facing off against Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

