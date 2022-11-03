Milwaukee election official fired for fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Thursday that the deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a Wisconsin state representative.

Mayor Johnson said during an unscheduled press briefing Thursday that he fired the city election official as soon as he learned of the allegation.

The election official in question is Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata. Johnson said Zapata sought "fictious military ballots" from a state election website and had those ballots sent to State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, the Menomonee Falls Republican. Zapata did so, the mayor said, to expose a vulnerability in state law.

“I will not accept, I will not tolerate, and I certainly will not defend any misrepresentation by a city official involved in elections. It does not matter that this might have been an effort to expose a vulnerability that state law created. It does not matter that this alleged crime did not take place at work. It does not matter that City of Milwaukee ballots were not part of this. Nor does it matter that there was no attempt to vote illegally or tamper with election results," according to Mayor Johnson.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing election fraud allegations involving Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata and that they expect charges to be filed in the coming days.

Milwaukee attorney Mike Maistelman, who has been hired as Zapata's legal representation, tells TMJ4 News: “We will litigate this in the courtroom, not the media.”

This comes just a week before the midterms in Wisconsin, in which the state's governor, U.S. Senate seat and a number of U.S. House races are up for election. The integrity of the election system also remains at stake as members of the Republican party continue to question election validity.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Monday said it was investigating an allegation that someone requested military absentee ballots and sent them to the home of Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who lives in Menomonee Falls.

Rep. Brandtjen leads the Wisconsin State Assembly's elections committee. In that role of elections committee chair, Brandtjen has reportedly promoted false claims of voter fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

