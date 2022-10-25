Johnson and Barnes try to energize voters in the final weeks of campaigning

Just two weeks from the November election and the intense race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat is a toss-up between incumbent republican Senator Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

A new CNN poll found that 50% of likely voters are behind Johnson and 49% back Barnes.

On the campaign trail, both men pushed supporters to keep the momentum going.

"Voting early makes so much sense. We gotta win this election, there's just no doubt about it," Sen. Johnson told a crowd in Waukesha.

"We got two weeks to get out as many people as possible and I'm counting on everybody to help us get the job done," Lt. Gov. Barnes said during a stop in Milwaukee.

Johnson did not mention Barnes by name during his campaign stop but blamed Democratic leaders for things like historic inflation and crime.

At the same time, Johnson zeroed in on a message of unity.

"We are the party that will dedicate ourselves to accomplishing that goal that President Biden has not accomplished and has done the exact opposite of. He has become the divider in chief," Sen. Johnson said.

Barnes cast his ballot on the first day of early voting and noted that he did it to renew trust in the process. The Senate hopeful brushed off the latest polls with Johnson leading and focused on energizing voters.

"We're going to make sure all the ballots are counted, going to make sure this is a safe and secure process. I trust the process," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

The candidates have been traveling all over the state and don't appear to be slowing down.

