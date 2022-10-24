Tight contest: Gov. Evers has slim lead over Michels, Johnson narrow edge over Barnes, CNN poll finds

Governor Tony Evers has a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels in the race for Wisconsin governor, according to a CNN poll released Monday.

CNN reports Gov. Evers is leading at 50% compared to 48% for Michels.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the poll shows incumbent Republican Ron Johnson is at 50% compared to 49% for Democrat Mandela Barnes among likely voters.

When it comes to Wisconsin voters, 47% say their decision comes down to the economy and inflation. Nineteen percent say abortion is their top issue and 14% say voting rights and election integrity is their top issue in the state.

According to CNN, those who say the economy is a top concern are largely Republican and independent voters. In fact, 61% of likely voters in Wisconsin say the economy is getting worse. As for President Joe Biden, 57% of Wisconsin voters disapprove of him.

Johnson tops Barnes 78% to 21% among Wisconsin voters who say the economy is their top issue, CNN reports. However, for those with abortion as their top concern, 83% support Barnes compared to 14% for Johnson.

Even so, likely voters remain divided over whether the country would be better off if Republicans take control of Congress in November. According to CNN, 46% in Wisconsin say the country would be better off under GOP control and an equal 46% say it would be worse. Twenty percent of Wisconsin voters say party control is most important to their vote, and 35% say candidate character and integrity are top considerations.

CNN's poll was conducted by SSRS from Oct. 13-17 in Wisconsin using a combination of online and telephone interviews. To read the full results from CNN's poll, visit CNN.com.

The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

