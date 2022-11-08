Issues top of mind for Racine voters: 'It's our right as Americans to vote'

RACINE, Wis. — Among voters and observers, federal monitors with the Justice Department are observing sites in Milwaukee and Racine.

Wisconsin is one of 24 states where monitors will look for potential civil rights violations and voter intimidation at all sites. It's been a common practice across the country since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

Oversight is important to Racine voter Carolyn Manske.

"Hopefully it means the voting is secure," said Manske.

Hours before she walked into her voting site, federal monitors visited Festival Hall in Racine to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

"It is our right as Americans to vote and people should be able to do that in a safe manner," said Michael Romen, a Racine voter.

Leola Wiggs is among some voters in Wisconsin who were asked if the state's 1849 abortion law should be repealed.

"I wanted to make sure the women had a choice," Wiggs said. "I think a woman has a right to her own mind, and when I voted I expressed that."

For first-time voter Antonio Orta, he's still undecided on many things.

"I don't know anything. I'm going in blind," Orta said.

Romen brought his young ones to vote, to show them their duty going forward.

Many people we spoke with say they are excited to see what happens in Wisconsin.

