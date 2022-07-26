Early voting begins Tuesday ahead of the August 9 primary election

MILWAUKEE — Starting July 26, voters all across Wisconsin can begin casting their ballots for the upcoming August 9 primary election.

“You don't have to worry about not having your vote count. We're going to do everything we can to make sure your ballot is received on time and is counted,” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director, City of Milwaukee Election Commission.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes can’t be used going forward.

City of Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg says that decision only affects where you can vote early, not how.

“Nothing with the recent court ruling has changed how we conduct in-person absentee voting, also known as early voting. What's changed is if you have an absentee ballot by mail, how you can return that ballot, and one of the places you can return it is at an early voting site,” said Woodall-Vogg.

There are four early voting locations in Milwaukee:

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102)

Good Hope Library (7715 W Good Hope Rd)

Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive)

Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue)

You can vote weekdays from 9:00am – 6:00pm and weekends from 10:00am – 3:00pm.

