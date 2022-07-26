Donald Trump is coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Tim Michels

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Former President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin in August to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The rally will take place on Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds, located at 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha.

A news release says Trump will also make remarks in support of "the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket."

Here's a provide timeline for the rally:

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Trump endorsed Michels back in June.

"Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine," his statement at the time said in part.

If you'd like to attend the rally, you are asked to register in advance for tickets here.

Michels is considered to be a frontrunner in the Republican race for governor, alongside former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. State Rep. Tim Ramthun and former law enforcement officer Adam Fischer are also running to face off against Gov. Tony Evers.

The fall primary election is Tuesday, August 9.

