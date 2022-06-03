Former President Donald Trump endorses Tim Michels in GOP primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former President Donald Trump officially endorsed Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor on Thursday.

Michels entered the GOP primary for Wisconsin governor in April.

“I appreciate President Trump’s endorsement and vote of confidence. This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race," Michels said in a statement on Thursday. "I am working every day to defeat Tony Evers and get Wisconsin back on the right track. There are a lot of people across Wisconsin who crave strong leadership."

Trump said in a statement Thursday that Michels served on his infrastructure task force during his administration, noting his work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

"Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine," Trump's statement said in part.

The 2022 Wisconsin gubernatorial election is Nov. 8 and Gov. Tony Evers is seeking a second term. In late May, Wisconsin Republicans voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, according to the Associated Press.

Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp., ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost.

RELATED COVERAGE: Marquette poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch, Mandela Barnes leading state primary contests

A Marquette Law School Poll survey from March revealed half of state voters didn't know who they would support in the upcoming races. The races in question were for Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate and the Republican nomination for governor. The poll showed Gov. Tony Evers' job approval stood at 50%. When last measured in October 2021, it was 45% approved.

You can read Michels full statement below:

"I appreciate President Trump’s endorsement and vote of confidence. This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race. Clearly we were all better off when we had firm leadership in the Oval Office. Long gone are the days of $2 a gallon gas, safer communities, and a secure border. I am working every day to defeat Tony Evers and get Wisconsin back on the right track. There are a lot of people across Wisconsin who crave strong leadership. They are hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying Wisconsinites who deserve better. Our campaign will reach them, motivate them, and inspire them to vote.”





Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip