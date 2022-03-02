Marquette poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch, Mandela Barnes leading state primary contests

Wisconsin's Aug. 9 primary election is nearly five months away, and a new Marquette Law School Poll survey shows half of state voters don't know who they will support in the upcoming races.

The races in question are for Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate and the Republican nomination for governor.

This poll interviewed 802 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.

The poll found 51% of voters say they do not know who they will support in the Republican primary for governor or the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. It also revealed the candidates are not yet familiar to most voters, but Kleefisch is the best known. According to Marquette, "Kleefisch and (Kevin) Nicholson have run for political office previously and were better known during those campaigns."

Marquette Law School

Among Republicans and independents, Kleefisch is the choice of 30%, according to the poll. Nicholson is preferred by 8%, Tim Ramthun is supported by 5%, and 54% don't know who they are voting for yet.

As for the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Barnes is supported by 23%, Alex Lasry is supported by 13%, Tom Nelson is the choice of 5%, and Sarah Godlewski is preferred by 3%.

Marquette Law School

As for President Joe Biden, 43% of voters approve of the job he is doing, and 52% disapprove. In August, 49% showed approval and 46% showed disapproval.

The poll shows Gov. Tony Evers' job approval stands at 50%. When last measured in October 2021, 45% approved.

The poll also showed a high level of concern over inflation with 68% of voters saying they are very concerned, 28% saying they are somewhat concerned, and only 4% saying they are not too concerned or not at all. In August 2021, 49% were very concerned.

Concern over COVID-19 in Wisconsin is much lower, with 27% saying they were very concerned. In October 2021, 40% said they were very concerned.

