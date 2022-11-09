Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

2022 midterm elections: Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call

The top vote-getters have a meagre 7,043 votes between them
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 09, 2022
The race for Wisconsin Secretary of State is still too close to call Wednesday afternoon.

The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck issued statements to TMJ4 News saying they will wait and see. The campaigns did not say if they are requesting a recount, but the tallies appear to be within the threshold for a recount in Wisconsin.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, La Follette had 1,265,559 votes to Loudenbeck's 1,258,516 votes, preliminary election data shows. They both received 48 percent of the vote. 100 percent of precincts are reporting.

Independent candidates Neil Harmon and Sharyl McFarland received about 2 percent of the vote.

La Follette's campaign issued the following statement:

“While we are still counting votes, it is clear that our campaign is ahead and voters have chosen to maintain the independence of Wisconsin's election system. I am confident as the last tallies come in, we'll come out on top. Should it come to a recount, we will trust that process as well. Voters should have confidence in our elections, and it is important that every vote gets counted. That's how our democracy functions.”

Loudenbeck's campaign issued the following statement:

“Due to the closeness of Tuesday’s election results, my team and I will continue to review the results of the official canvassing and certification then decide what steps to take once all of the votes have been counted.”

