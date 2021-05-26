Watch

Chris Larson of Milwaukee files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention Friday, June 6, 2014, in Lake Delton, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Chris Larson
Posted at 8:52 PM, May 25, 2021
MILWAUKEE — State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) filed paperwork to enter the 2022 election for U.S. Senate.

Larson's paperwork appeared on the Federal Election Commission's website on Tuesday.

While Sen. Ron Johnson has yet to announce if he will run for reelection, a number of Democrats have announced bids for the seat.

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are all running for the seat.

It's rumored Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also considering a run.

State Sen. Larson assumed office in Wisconsin's legislature for District 7 in 2011. He served as Wisconsin State Senate Minority Leader from 2013 to 2015.

Larson ran but was defeated in the 2020 election for Milwaukee County Executive.

Larson also served as Milwaukee County Supervisor from 2008 until being elected into the State Senate.

Larson has not yet made any formal announcement on the bid for U.S. Senate.

