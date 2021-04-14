Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is running for U.S. Senate

Another Wisconsin Democrat is jumping into the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski officially announced Wednesday morning she's running in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Godlewski is a newcomer to Wisconsin politics. Her run for state treasurer in 2018 was her first. In January, Godlewski told TMJ4's Charles Benson why she was thinking about getting into the Senate race.

"I don't think listening and working across the aisle is happening in Washington," said Godlewski. "I don't think working-class families are getting that voice, and that's something that we need to change."

Godlewski is the third Democrat to officially add their name to the list, but she is the first female candidate. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced his campaign for the Senate seat back in February. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was the first to jump into the race last year.

All three candidates are targeting Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said if he will seek a third term. Johnson did get an endorsement and encouragement from former President Donald Trump last week - who called on Johnson to "Run Ron Run."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also said to be thinking about running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

