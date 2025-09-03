WEST BEND, Wis. — Both East and West high schools are back in the classroom in West Bend, with seniors already saying there’s a sense of nostalgia as they start their final year.

“We are ready, prepared and excited to get these halls filled again,” Executive Principal Jennifer Potter said. “I think we have some really awesome opportunities for kids this year. We’ve expanded our clubs and co-curriculars. Our athletics were out yesterday showing all of the great ways for kids to participate both in and out of school.”

Marcus Aarsvold Jennifer Potter is the executive principal at West Bend Schools

“I feel like this is the last hurrah with everyone I’ve grown up with,” senior Tatiyana Patrick said. “I think it’s just really sentimental and cool for me because I’m actually really sad about leaving.”

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend high school seniors embrace final year with increased involvement and leadership roles

Students said participating in as many clubs or sports as possible is the best way to make the most of school. Some joined the crew leadership program to usher in the first-year students.

“To just make things easier, to make them feel like they have a place,” Noah Becker said, “I appreciate it and it’s fun to do with my friends who are co-leaders.”

“I think it’s what every educator wants to see in their teaching and their careers,” Assistant Principal Jared Kiesow said. “When you take a student from point A to point B and you see that growth as a human, individual, and you get to see them graduate and become a productive member of society.”

Marcus Aarsvold Jared Kiesow is the assistant principal at West Bend High Schools

In addition to crew, students said newly added clubs, like a math club, comic book club, and student union organization, add to the school's roster of opportunities.

“I feel like everyone gets the opportunity to have their voice heard,” Anna Popp said.

Marcus Aarsvold Anna Popp, Hailey Kuester and Bella Downs are all high school students in West Bend

Students said they’re ready for a new year to learn, grow, and take on new challenges.

“I feel very much into school and a part of something,” Hailey Kuester said. “It’s a very big thing for me because I’m not used to being involved, so it’s very interesting and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

Whether it’s hitting every note in a musical or winning a football game under Friday night lights, the goals may be different, but students said having camaraderie in their groups is what really matters, building bonds and helping each other achieve those goals.

