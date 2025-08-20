Waukesha families escaping domestic violence get help going back to school

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As families across Waukesha prepare for the new school year, The Women's Center is stepping in to ensure children affected by domestic violence situations can experience the excitement of back-to-school season. Nine-year-old Jeremiah is among approximately 150 children receiving support from the center this year.

"I just got all my back-to-school supplies," Jeremiah said, expressing excitement about returning to the classroom and showing off his new backpack.

His grandmother, Rebecca Buchach, says Jeremiah loves going to school.

"He was very sad when summer came. He wanted me to call his teacher to see if he could be in school all year round," Buchach said.

For families like the Buchach's, who are clients of The Women's Center, the domestic violence center in Waukesha, these services represent more than just material assistance—they provide crucial stability during challenging times.

"I want to keep him in a situation where the violence is out and he can go somewhere where it is safe and he can learn good coping mechanisms," Buchach said.

The Women’s Center picks out a backpack for each child own with the necessary school supplies. They also get a comfort kit containing fun items, ensuring they experience the joy of having something new for the school year.

Hannah Harris from The Women's Center explained that these distributions serve multiple purposes beyond meeting material needs.

"We really try to use it as a touch point to re-engage with families and to give them supplies and resources," Harris said.

Staff members take time to assess each family's situation asking questions like: "Are you good for everything else? Are you good for shoes? Do you need any kind of snacks or those kinds of things?"

This comes as they see more and more families struggling.

"The cost of everything is going up. And everyone is seeing it, and everyone is feeling it," Harris said. "We are seeing more individuals looking for these basic needs items."

For Buchach, this assistance has been essential in providing her grandson with the tools he needs to succeed.

"This really helps. I could not have afforded to buy anything for him this year," Buchach said.

The Women's Center maintains a year-round supply of ready-to-go backpacks, recognizing that families fleeing violent situations may need support at any time. This preparation ensures children can transition smoothly into school environments even during times of family crisis.

