The Milwaukee musician preserving the sound of the Hawaiian Lap Steel Guitar

BUTLER — The instrument that inspired much of country music, blues, and Rock 'n' Roll as we know it today isn't played that much. Except, there is one man in Milwaukee County trying to keep this iconic sound alive.

“The lap steel guitar, in general, is a dying art. The young people are not getting into lap steel," Gregory Alexander Kalii Wong, who goes by Uncle Greg, said.

Uncle Greg plays the Hawaiian Lap Steel Guitar. The instrument originated in Hawaii in the late 1800s. The most popular origin story is that guitarist Joseph Kekuku picked up a railroad spike, brought it home, and then ran it along the strings of his guitar while playing. It became very popular in the early to mid-1900s. Kekuku traveled the country and world, playing the instrument. It inspired musicians who heard the instrument. Soon, it was incorporated into blues guitar, country, and rock music. That iconic twang in country music is from a slide guitar.

James Groh Uncle Greg plays the Hawaiian Lap Steel Guitar.

“Theres very few instruments where you can caress the song. I mean, really caress the song," Uncle Greg said.

Eventually, the predominant ways of playing slide guitar were in country and blues music rather than traditional Hawaiian music. Now, Uncle Greg wants to pass on his knowledge so future generations can continue to play it. He teaches three students at the Frontier Park Clubhouse in Butler. That's where the Nā Hale Studios nonprofit meets. It's an organization dedicated to preserving and practicing Hawaiian and Polynesian culture.

“We have to make sure that the skills that we’ve learned as kids and growing up continues. Otherwise, it will end," Kaleo Lee, an instructor at Nā Hale Studios and steel guitar student, said.

The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday to practice steel guitar, Tahitian drumming, ukulele, dancing, and more.

James Groh A group of musicians and dancers from Nā Hale Studios rehearse at the Frontier Park Clubhouse in Butler.

“There’s some kind of bond that you develop from all of these practices together," Lee said.

They're often able to combine song and dance together to create a uniquely Hawaiian and Polynesian atmosphere. You need the steel guitar for that which is why Lee is taking lessons from Uncle Greg.

“I get to learn something my grandfather and father was already doing, so I can pick it up and run," Lee said.

Run into the future and be the new culture keeper of this iconic sound.

Nā Hale Studios is hosting its first-ever Midwest Aloha Festival. It will be a celebration of Hawaiian and Polynesian culture. There will be performances, song/dance lessons, food, and more. It will be held on Sept. 19 at Village Park in Menomonee Falls.

Learn more about the festival here or go to the Nā Hale Studios website.

Watch the video below to hear the steel guitar and watch the Nā Hale dancers perform...

The Milwaukee musician preserving the sound of the Hawaiian Lap Steel Guitar

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error