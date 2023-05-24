Learning and living in Milwaukee all the way from China

Two sisters are in this country for the first time from China.

Both had to learn a new language and adapt to a new culture, all while completing college degrees.



Mengdian and Lynn Xing shared with me how grateful they are to have found MIAD to continue their education.

As they both now look forward to great job opportunities, they reflected on how grateful they are to have been able to study at MIAD.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

