Two sisters from China graduate from MIAD with innovative senior projects

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) displayed nearly 200 senior exhibitions this month.

In Tuesday's edition of Steph Connects and our spotlight on AAPI Month, Steph introduces us to two sisters from China whose exhibitions helped land them new positions right out of school.

Sisters, Mengdian Xing and Lynn, came to this country from China just six years ago.

In that short time, they’ve learned English, adapted to a new culture, and successfully completed degrees at MIAD.

"I think my experience at MIAD has been wonderful, especially my first year, I was able to do t a lot of different things," said Mengdian.

Mengdian created a new social app that connects pet parents who have relocated to a new city and Lynn created a state-of-the-art luxury car-buying experience.

