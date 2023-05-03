Hidden Gem: 'Mo’s Market' important part of Asian American culture

MILWAUKEE — Food is an important part of culture. In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Month, I want to learn more about the richness of the Asian culture, not by enjoying the food, but by understanding it.

Mo’s Market has been serving the community for five years. Its shelves are well stocked and organized by ethnic groups. I’d shopped there before, but I had no clue what Mo’s meant to the Asian community until I shopped with my good friend Judy Yan-Moffatt.

“Not only does Mo’s have everything I need to make my authentic Chinese food, it’s also a meeting place. Every Sunday after we drop off our kids at the Chinese School, we meet at Mo’s to socialize and do our shopping," said Judy.

According to Judy, the things that set Asian cuisine apart are freshness and a variety of textures with a combination of salty, sweet, and spicy flavors. The thing that makes Mo’s Market a real hidden gem is that it is a one-stop shopping experience for all of the above.

Mo’s Market is located at 2404 W Clybourn St, Milwaukee

